Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the craft beer revolution continues Huddersfield breweries are becoming more adventurous brewing stranger and stronger real ales.

For an ale enthusiast the alcoholic content of a beer is a secondary concern; it’s all about the flavour.

Some breweries do create ludicrously strong – and pretty disgusting – beers for publicity.

But as drinkers are broadening their palates local producers are prepared to experiment which new tastes and higher than average strengths.

And Huddersfield breweries have created more than their fair share.

Tasty as they may be these are super-strength brew are not for sessions, nor are they for novices.

Please note: some of these are limited edition batches are may no longer be available.

1) Rat Ratsputin

(Photo: Rat Brewery)

Brewery: Rat, Chapel Hill

Beer: Ratsputin

Style: Imperial Russian Stout

Strength: 7.4%

Description: “A rich, full bodied and warming Imperial Russian Stout. Powerful 7.4% with a pungent and lingering aftertaste.”

2) Summer Wine Brewery Cohort

(Photo: Summer Wine Brewery)

Brewery: Summer Wine, Honley

Beer: Cohort

Style: Double Black Belgian Rye PA

Strength: 7.5%

Description: “An intensely fruity and resinous aroma and taste. A forgiving sweetness balances the insane amount of hops used in this Belgian beast.”

3) Beer Ink Star

Brewery: Beer Ink (with Lost Industry Brewing // Steel City Brewing Co.)

Beer: Star

Style: Chocolate stout

Strength: 8.5%

Description: Imperial peanut butter, caramel and chocolate stout

4) Beer Ink Marshmallow Stout

Brewery: Beer Ink, Lindley

Beer: Imperial Marshmallow Stout

Style: Imperial Stout

Strength: 9%

Description: (none)

5) Summer Wine Brewery Maelstrom

(Photo: Summer Wine Brewery)

Brewery: Summer Wine, Honley

Beer: Maelstrom

Style: Double IPA

Strength: 9%

Description: ‘An unashamedly big bold American style badboy’.

6) Magic Rock Human Cannonball

(Photo: Magic Rock)

Brewery: Magic Rock

Beer: Human Cannonball Imperial IPA

Style: Imperial IPA

Strength: 9.2%

Description: ‘More malt, more hops and more magical conjuring to crank up the flavour of our explosive IPA Cannonball’.

7) Magic Rock Bearded Lady

(Photo: Magic Rock)

Brewery: Magic Rock

Beer: Bearded Lady

Style: Imperial Brown Stout

Strength: 10.5%

Description: “Uses masses of magical malts to deliver deep chocolate, rich coffee and vinous berry flavours, all complemented by a balanced yet subtly spicy hop profile.”

8) Magic Rock Un-Human Cannonball

(Photo: Magic Rock)

Brewery: Magic Rock, Birkby

Beer: Un-human Cannonball

Style: Triple IPA

Strength: 11/12%

Description: “Un-Human Cannonball takes IPA to another dimension-balancing massive citric aroma, deep tropical fruit flavour and gravity defying drinkability to deliver a hop experience that is out of this world.”