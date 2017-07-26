The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 is almost upon us and it promises to be a belter.

So let’s start our guides with the basics: when and where it is.

The festival runs from Thursday 3 August to Sunday 6 August in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm

Last orders will be called 45 minutes before closing, for a duration of 15 minutes.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival last year featured 90 stalls offering tasty treats from around the world, bars stocking real ales, cocktails are more, and entertainment every evening.

There won’t be a cooking demonstration stage this year but there will be plenty of live music.

