Organisers of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 have revealed a feast of tasty treats from around the world which will be served up in St George’s Square next month.

And almost 100 stalls serving everything from traditional pies to spicy delights from the Deep South there’s sure to be something for the most conservative and adventurous of palates.

If you just fancy a drink there’s plenty of variety with stalls selling craft beer, cocktails, gins, flavoured vodkas, smoothies and other soft drinks.

As the number of stalls is rather dazzling we’ve put them into handy categories.

Asian/Middle-Eastern

Chilli Hut

Curries, samosas and grilled chicken

Dapur Malaysia

Packhorse Centre cafe selling South East Asian dishes

Kababoom

Persian spiced kebabs served with a Persian jewelled salad, homemade sauces and homemade fresh Middle-Eastern flatbreads.

Kabana

Indian starter and curries

Little Chilli

Thai cuisine

The Little Fat Duck

Simply Duck

Ducks wraps with hoisin and chilli sauces

Mela Street Food

Tortilla wraps with Asian and Middle-Eastern fillings.

Spicy Chicken HD

All your Indian and Pakistani favourites.

Temujin

Huddersfield’s famous Mongolian grill

Yum Yum

Noodles

American/Caribbean/Mexican

Cow Boys

Burgers and fries with a difference. Try a candied bacon and doughnut burger.

Dilla Deli

Hot quesadillas (savoury cheese tortillas)

El Kantina

BBQ pulled pork brioche sliders, cowboy burritos, chipotle chicken giant tacos, hot dogs, ninja nachos, lots of vegetarian dishes

Gringos

Viaduct Street eatery selling the best in Tex-Mex

Mr Brown’s Soul Kitchen

Jerk chicken, curry goat, dumplings and other Jamaican food.

The Mussel Pot

Mussels, BBQ steak wraps, surf n turf burgers and fish parcels

Nachos Amigos

Burritos and nachos with sides

Pax Burger

Lindley's fine purveyor of gourmet burgers

Smokin Blues

Texas beef brisket, pulled pork, chimichurri chicken tacos, sweet potato and black bean tacos.

British

The Allotment

Ethically sourced and grown burgers, stews, fries and wraps

Continental Catering

Gourmet hot dogs

Eatme-Drinkme

Bistro style food with slow cooked beef and mash, chicken skewers, lamb kofta skewers, chicken and chorizo stew.

Greedy Little Pig Hog Roast Company

Hog roast sandwich served on brioche run with stuffing and apple sauce. Gluten free and vegetarian options available.

Jones Pies

Pork pies, pasties, sausage rolls, wraps and slices made in Huddersfield since 1988.

The Real Beef Burger Company

Round Green Farm Venison

Venison (deer) steaks and burgers

Yorkshire Hot Dog Co.

Hot dogs with exotic toppings.

Continental Europe

Green Greek Olives

Olives, plus baklavas, Turkish delight and nuts

Mediterranean Wraps

Pizza Peddlers

The Big Red Oven

Pizzas

Power to the Pizza

Smak!

Charcoal grilled Polish sausages and pierogi (dumplings)

Cakes and sweets

Bedazzled cupcakes

Brown and Blond

Chocolate and other brownies

The Crepe Escape

Sweet crepes and milkshakes

Festival Donuts

Irvin Confectionary

Homemade fudge

Just Jenny’s Farmhouse Ice Cream

Nine flavours of homemade ice cream.

Karen’s Cookies & Liquorice Delights

Cookies and tray bakes

La Petite Cafe

Belgian waffles, fresh donuts, Belgian chocolate

Mr Churros

Señor Churro

Rather like long, thin donuts, churros are a Spanish treat best dipped in hot chocolate sauce

Yummy Yorkshire

Ice cream and milkshakes

Cheese, meats, deli and miscellaneous

The Chilli Jam Man

Gastro Nick’s

Delicatessen and supplier of fine wines

Peckish Kitchen Co.

Pesto, chutney, salsa, relishes and jams

Riverford Organic Farmers

Organic fruit and veg

Ryan Jepson Cheeses

The Great British Cheese Company

Shaws

Making pickles since 1889 Shaws will be selling relishes, chutneys and other pickled products.

Simply Strawberries

Booze

Armitage Bridge Club

Real ales from Mallinsons and Saltaire breweries.

Black Dog Wine Agency

Boutique wines and fizz by the glass

Boston Shakers

Cocktails, mocktails and fresh lemonade.

Bourbon Brothers

American-themed cocktail bar specialising in American whiskeys and other US products.

Brittain's Beverages

Flavoured vodkas.

Bubbles & Punch

“We sell Pimms, prosecco along with a range of Yorkshire lager, ale and cider along with Harrogate water.”

The Bridge

The Holmbridge pub will be bringing cask ale and cold snacks to the festival.

Calibre Cocktails

Bottled cocktails made by Huddersfield mixologists.

Empire Brewing

The Slaithwaite brewery will be serving a range of craft ales.

Local Wine Company

The independent wine and beer wholesaler based in Manchester will be selling non-mainstream beers and wines.

Louisianna’s Mobile Bars

37 gins including six Yorkshire gins.

Magicmead

Meads (honey liquors enjoyed by the Vikings) made with traditional English honey.

Masons Yorkshire Gin

Various gins plus gift bags and of course, tonic waters.

Nook Brewhouse

Micro brewed real ales plus brewery merchandise.

Parched Bar

International beers and other drinks

Sloemotion

Hedgerow fruit liqueurs

Star Inn

The Lockwood real ale pub will be selling just that plus unusual fruit beers.

Twisted Mojito

Cocktails plus some cider and ale.

Udders Orchard

Real cider from apples handpicked around Kirklees.

Winking Stag

Bar and deli

Zephyr

The King Street bar will be selling beer, ale, lager, cider, spirits, wine, cocktails and soft drinks in St George’s Square

Soft drinks

Most stalls selling alcoholic drinks also serve soft drinks.

Cute Little Drinks Van

A converted Piaggio Apé from serving fresh coffee and cupcakes.

Denby Drinks Company

Slush drinks from company which makes Mr Slush.

Magnificent Tea

Luxury teas

Shiloh Coffee Roasters

Fine coffees from around the world.

Smoothiemania

Free juices and smoothies.

Tropical Grove Coconut Shack

Organic coconut water from Costa Rica and Grenada

There are some more stalls to announced; details to follow.