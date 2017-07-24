Organisers of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 have revealed a feast of tasty treats from around the world which will be served up in St George’s Square next month.
And almost 100 stalls serving everything from traditional pies to spicy delights from the Deep South there’s sure to be something for the most conservative and adventurous of palates.
If you just fancy a drink there’s plenty of variety with stalls selling craft beer, cocktails, gins, flavoured vodkas, smoothies and other soft drinks.
As the number of stalls is rather dazzling we’ve put them into handy categories.
Asian/Middle-Eastern
Chilli Hut
Curries, samosas and grilled chicken
Dapur Malaysia
Packhorse Centre cafe selling South East Asian dishes
Kababoom
Persian spiced kebabs served with a Persian jewelled salad, homemade sauces and homemade fresh Middle-Eastern flatbreads.
Kabana
Indian starter and curries
Little Chilli
Thai cuisine
The Little Fat Duck
Simply Duck
Ducks wraps with hoisin and chilli sauces
Mela Street Food
Tortilla wraps with Asian and Middle-Eastern fillings.
Spicy Chicken HD
All your Indian and Pakistani favourites.
Temujin
Huddersfield’s famous Mongolian grill
Yum Yum
Noodles
American/Caribbean/Mexican
Cow Boys
Burgers and fries with a difference. Try a candied bacon and doughnut burger.
Dilla Deli
Hot quesadillas (savoury cheese tortillas)
El Kantina
BBQ pulled pork brioche sliders, cowboy burritos, chipotle chicken giant tacos, hot dogs, ninja nachos, lots of vegetarian dishes
Gringos
Viaduct Street eatery selling the best in Tex-Mex
Mr Brown’s Soul Kitchen
Jerk chicken, curry goat, dumplings and other Jamaican food.
The Mussel Pot
Mussels, BBQ steak wraps, surf n turf burgers and fish parcels
Nachos Amigos
Burritos and nachos with sides
Pax Burger
Lindley's fine purveyor of gourmet burgers
Smokin Blues
Texas beef brisket, pulled pork, chimichurri chicken tacos, sweet potato and black bean tacos.
British
The Allotment
Ethically sourced and grown burgers, stews, fries and wraps
Continental Catering
Gourmet hot dogs
Eatme-Drinkme
Bistro style food with slow cooked beef and mash, chicken skewers, lamb kofta skewers, chicken and chorizo stew.
Greedy Little Pig Hog Roast Company
Hog roast sandwich served on brioche run with stuffing and apple sauce. Gluten free and vegetarian options available.
Jones Pies
Pork pies, pasties, sausage rolls, wraps and slices made in Huddersfield since 1988.
The Real Beef Burger Company
Round Green Farm Venison
Venison (deer) steaks and burgers
Yorkshire Hot Dog Co.
Hot dogs with exotic toppings.
Continental Europe
Green Greek Olives
Olives, plus baklavas, Turkish delight and nuts
Mediterranean Wraps
Pizza Peddlers
The Big Red Oven
Pizzas
Power to the Pizza
Smak!
Charcoal grilled Polish sausages and pierogi (dumplings)
Cakes and sweets
Bedazzled cupcakes
Brown and Blond
Chocolate and other brownies
The Crepe Escape
Sweet crepes and milkshakes
Festival Donuts
Irvin Confectionary
Homemade fudge
Just Jenny’s Farmhouse Ice Cream
Nine flavours of homemade ice cream.
Karen’s Cookies & Liquorice Delights
Cookies and tray bakes
La Petite Cafe
Belgian waffles, fresh donuts, Belgian chocolate
Mr Churros
Señor Churro
Rather like long, thin donuts, churros are a Spanish treat best dipped in hot chocolate sauce
Yummy Yorkshire
Ice cream and milkshakes
Cheese, meats, deli and miscellaneous
The Chilli Jam Man
Gastro Nick’s
Delicatessen and supplier of fine wines
Peckish Kitchen Co.
Pesto, chutney, salsa, relishes and jams
Riverford Organic Farmers
Organic fruit and veg
Ryan Jepson Cheeses
The Great British Cheese Company
Shaws
Making pickles since 1889 Shaws will be selling relishes, chutneys and other pickled products.
Simply Strawberries
Booze
Armitage Bridge Club
Real ales from Mallinsons and Saltaire breweries.
Black Dog Wine Agency
Boutique wines and fizz by the glass
Boston Shakers
Cocktails, mocktails and fresh lemonade.
Bourbon Brothers
American-themed cocktail bar specialising in American whiskeys and other US products.
Brittain's Beverages
Flavoured vodkas.
Bubbles & Punch
“We sell Pimms, prosecco along with a range of Yorkshire lager, ale and cider along with Harrogate water.”
The Bridge
The Holmbridge pub will be bringing cask ale and cold snacks to the festival.
Calibre Cocktails
Bottled cocktails made by Huddersfield mixologists.
Empire Brewing
The Slaithwaite brewery will be serving a range of craft ales.
Local Wine Company
The independent wine and beer wholesaler based in Manchester will be selling non-mainstream beers and wines.
Louisianna’s Mobile Bars
37 gins including six Yorkshire gins.
Magicmead
Meads (honey liquors enjoyed by the Vikings) made with traditional English honey.
Masons Yorkshire Gin
Various gins plus gift bags and of course, tonic waters.
Nook Brewhouse
Micro brewed real ales plus brewery merchandise.
Parched Bar
International beers and other drinks
Sloemotion
Hedgerow fruit liqueurs
Star Inn
The Lockwood real ale pub will be selling just that plus unusual fruit beers.
Twisted Mojito
Cocktails plus some cider and ale.
Udders Orchard
Real cider from apples handpicked around Kirklees.
Winking Stag
Bar and deli
Zephyr
The King Street bar will be selling beer, ale, lager, cider, spirits, wine, cocktails and soft drinks in St George’s Square
Soft drinks
Most stalls selling alcoholic drinks also serve soft drinks.
Cute Little Drinks Van
A converted Piaggio Apé from serving fresh coffee and cupcakes.
Denby Drinks Company
Slush drinks from company which makes Mr Slush.
Magnificent Tea
Luxury teas
Shiloh Coffee Roasters
Fine coffees from around the world.
Smoothiemania
Free juices and smoothies.
Tropical Grove Coconut Shack
Organic coconut water from Costa Rica and Grenada
There are some more stalls to announced; details to follow.