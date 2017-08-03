The video will start in 8 Cancel

The menus were as unpredictable as the weather on the first day of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017.

But unlike the rain in the morning, the variety of exotic and traditional food and drink was a welcome surprise.

The festival, which runs until Sunday night, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of hungry and thirsty visitors for a feast of international food and drink.

And it got off to a flying start – St George’s Square became busy at noon on Thursday, an hour after the festival opened, and remained busy for the rest of the day.

Weather-wise it was pretty erratic with strong gusts and showers interspersing sunny periods.

And the menus were varied too – in a good way.

On the unusual side were crocodile and kangaroo stir fries from Temujin, formerly of Milnsbridge, now of Sowerby Bridge.

There were meads – the oldest known alcoholic drink, made from honey – sold by Magic Meads, of West Bromwich, plus Basque marshmallows.

From the exotic East were curries, middle-eastern and south Asian kebabs, Chinese dishes, Thai noodles, Far Eastern fusion and Malaysia dishes from Dapur Malaysia, in the Packhorse Centre.

From the Americas there were smoked meats, supersize hotdogs and gourmet burgers plus burritos, quesadillas and other Mexican street food as well as South American barbecued beef, chicken and pork.

Making up the Mediterranean contingent were Greek gyros, middle-eastern falafel wraps and of course, pasta and pizzas.

And if all that spice brings you out in a rash there was plenty of good old British food to wolf down including award-winning baked goods from Jones Pies and Hofmanns, of Wakefield.

The variety of drinks was equally wide with real ales, craft beers, continental lagers, fancy cocktails, fruit smoothies and cooling slushes. There were also Yorkshire distilled gins and locally vinted fruit wines.

For those with a sweet tooth there was everything from authentic Breton crepes, Belgian waffles and Spanish churros to liquorice whips and fresh donuts.

And it wasn’t just about the food and drink.

Students from Kirklees College entertained on the main stage with their production of Quiche Isn’t Sexy before bands Flock of Beagles and Whispering Jim performed.

There were also Star Wars stormtroopers roaming the site plus street musicians.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 runs until Sunday 6th August 2017.

It’s on Friday: 10am-10pm; Saturday: 10am-10pm; Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm.