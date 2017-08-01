The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you've been passing through St George's Square this week you may have noticed some feverish activity taking place.

Generally this involves hundreds of metal chairs, thousands of scaffolding poles plus acres of tarpaulin and miles of cables.

There will be almost 100 food and drink stalls - plus a main stage for bands and singers, a kids' zone, three street artist pads and more.

The 'gates' open at 11am so there's not long to have it all assembled, plugged and plumbed in and fired up.

But we reckon it'll all be good come opening time.

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 runs from Thursday 3 August to Sunday 6 August in St George’s Square.

Here are the opening hours:

Thursday: 11am-9pm

Friday: 10am-10pm

Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 10.30am-5.30pm