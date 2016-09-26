Login Register
Huddersfield freshers 2016: Seven of the best coffee shops

  • Updated
  • By

Hot, creamy coffees and indulgent hot chocolate in Huddersfield's cosy coffee shops

If you're new to town - and you love a brew - you'll be wondering where's the best place to go for a coffee, steaming cup of tea or hot chocolate in Huddersfield .

In town there are plenty of brilliant baristas — Darja Krjokova, of Caffe Venecia in Market Street, Huddersfield, made the finals of the English Italian Awards in September.

Why not meet with a mate, curl up with a good book or simply watch the world go by with a soul-soothing winter warmer — here are some of our favourites.

Espresso Corner

Espresso Corner, Huddersfield
Espresso Corner, Huddersfield

Espresso Corner, in Kirkgate, Huddersfield, is ranked third for coffee shops in Huddersfield on TripAdvisor, with more than one five star review.

Northern Tea House

Facebook/Northern Tea House
Northern Tea House's special afternoon tea

The specialist tea house and coffee shop in King Street, Huddersfield also serves lunch and afternoon tea and prides itself on its range of loose leaf tea.

Coffee Boy

Coffee Boy
Coffee Boy

Coffee Boy in Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, is open until 9pm on weekdays, if you fancy something soothing after work, and also offers a drive-thru.

Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee
Costa Coffee

With coffee shops in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Leeds Road Huddersfield and even at the Odeon Cinema, you're never too far from a Costa.

Coffeevolution

Coffeevolution
Coffeevolution

Coffeevolution can be found in Church Street, Huddersfield, and has been serving specialist coffee since 2008. It also features a guest roaster every Saturday.

Blue Rooms

The Blue Rooms, Byram Arcade, proprietor Bex Tyas.

The Blue Rooms, in Byram Arcade, is primarily a restaurant, but also serves delicious hot drinks and desserts.

Bagel Nash

Bagel Nash
Bagel Nash

Head to the Kingsgate Centre for a Bagel Nash hot chocolate with a towering whipped cream topping!

