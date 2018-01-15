Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's so long since I’ve seen a good pantomime that I’d forgotten what a thoroughly rewarding - and almost cathartic experience - it can really be, writes David Lockwood.

And in the capable hands of such a talented company, so adept at this purest form of entertainment, Sunday evening’s performance was everything it promised ... and much more.

The Lawrence Batley Theatre was packed to the rafters - a rare thing indeed these days - as the company unfurled their 42nd traditional panto which has, not surprisingly, garnered a huge and enthusiastic following in Huddersfield and beyond.

And there was so much to enjoy for everyone.

As usual the bulk of the laughs came from the comedy combo of Chris Brearley and Neil Broadbent who, after so many years, have now got their routines down to a fine art and who have co-produced this year’s show.

Yes, there is more cheese than there is to be found in Cheshire, but nobody cares because it’s just wholesome family entertainment - although that promises to be a little more like ‘Shropshire Blue’ on Friday evening when the company are putting on a one-off special late night ‘adults-only’ performance which sounds a brilliant idea.

The six-strong main cast includes a fabulous Fairy (Helen Woodhead), a wonderful Wicked Queen (Jayne Davison), a sumptuous Snow White (Zoe Clarkson) with the versatile Dom Moccia doubling up as the dopey Sir Sidney Snarl and the dashing Prince.

The Seven Dwarfs (thank heavens it’s not a PC panto and call them Seven vertically challenged people) lend much to the comedic element, while the two teams of dancers excel in the big chorus numbers.

The whole production is blessed with some absolutely stunning costumes, great scenery and fantastic lighting.

There’s plenty of audience participation as one would expect with a sing-along and the traditional handing out of sweets ( preceded by an injury disclaimer) and altogether just a great night out.

The show runs until Saturday, when there are two performances.