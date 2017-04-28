Leeds are falling apart again

Heavyweight boxers Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko will go toe-to-toe at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The heavyweight world title fight is on Saturday, April 29, and will be only the second boxing event to be staged at the national stadium.

Unbeaten British boxer Joshua, 27, who holds the IBF title and has been training in Sheffield, will be fighting veteran Klitschko, 41, in front of 90,000 spectators.

Millions more will be watching the pair – both of them 6ft 6in tall – on pay-per-view.

It will be on Sky Sports Box Office from around 10pm, although this could change and is dependent on how the undercard fights get on.

Where can I watch it?

These Huddersfield pubs will be showing the fight live:

* Why not head down to Rhubarb on Queensgate which will be showing the big fight on a big screen and three TVs. They are expecting a busy night.

* The Lockwood pub on Woodhead Road at Lockwood already has the A-boards on the street plugging the night of boxing. They have two large screen TVs.

* At the Crown on Westgate the boxing can be watched on several screens. It’s usually busy on a Saturday evening.

* The big screen at the Warehouse on Zetland Street is also showing the boxing.