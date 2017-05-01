Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield and Ripponden Brass Band have hit the high notes after being crowned 1st place in the Fourth Section at the Yorkshire Regional Brass Band Championships.

The band has qualified for the National Brass Band Championships at Cheltenham in September 2017 – but they now need your help to get them there to represent Yorkshire.

They have organised a series of events to raise the funds they need to make the trip and try to bring home a trophy.

It all stems from their success at the regional championships in March which were held at Huddersfield Town Hall with 58 bands competing in their various sections.

After weeks of rehearsals, The Huddersfield and Ripponden Brass Band did their home town proud giving an impressive performance to claim the 1st place in their section.

Brass band website 4barsrest commented on their performance: “What a bold and musically purposeful reading that was. The conductor made sure every player gave everything and they certainly did that and more.

“There was a lovely flow to the music, each musical line flowing with freedom and enjoyment from behind the stands of the players (and plenty of smiles too from percussion).”

The band is now working hard to raise the money needed to get them to Cheltenham in September and their fundraising starts with a concert on Sunday May 14 at St Andrew’s Church, Stainland. The concert, which starts at 3pm, consists of an afternoon of musical brass entertainment with a programme of both contemporary and traditional pieces, refreshments and a raffle.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children with takings being shared with the church, who need to pay for their new ceiling.

The band has also organised a fashion show by Lucy Cobb, based in Uppermill, as they show off their summer lines at Lord’s Brewing Co in Golcar. It will take place on June 22 from 7pm and there will be a fully licensed bar, opportunities to buy raffle tickets with prizes to including a voucher from Lucy Cobb. A percentage of the profits on the night will go to the band. Tickets are £3 each and need to be bought in advance. Get these by contacting on the band’s facebook site www.facebook.com/huddersfieldbrass