Fit pet owners are in for a treat because Beaumont Park is hosting its annual ‘doggy dash’ again.

About 70 dog owners took part in a 2km fun run around the Huddersfield park with their pooches last year .

This year the run, which raises money for the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District and Cancer Research UK Kirklees, will be an additional 1.5k.

Fay Gibbons, events co-ordinator for the local RSPCA branch, said: “It’s a great opportunity to show your support for two amazing charities and also have a really fun day out with your family.”

The event on June 4 also includes a fun dog show, a German Shepherd obedience demonstration, local trade stalls and a performance from Honley Girls Choir.

Registration is £12. To sign up visit: www.doggydashforlife.org.uk .