Does your team always come last in the weekly pub quiz?

The Rope Walk Flaming Grill pub on Stadium Way is calling for self-confessed pub quiz losers to come forward and enter arguably the UK’s easiest pub quiz.

And the winners could land themselves a £750 prize – as well as the chance to redeem their terrible reputation.

To be in with a chance to take part, prospective teams must explain what makes their performance so terrible. The five selected teams will then be given the chance to fight it out in the ‘ultimate easy pub quiz’ in October.

Christopher Baird, General Manager at the Rope Walk, said: “Everyone loves a pub quiz, but not everyone’s general knowledge is up to scratch. We’ve had some crazy answers in our pub quizzes, so I’ll be interested to see if any of our guests will be putting their name forward!”

For a chance to take part visit the Flaming Grill website and explain why you think you could be the World’s Worst Quiz Team, before Thursday September 21.

The chosen team will need to be available on Thursday October 5 to take part.