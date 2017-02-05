The video will start in 8 Cancel

They're synonymous with Yorkshire.

And now the Yorkshire Pudding has its very own day of celebration – Sunday, February 5.

Christopher Blackburn, founder of the Yorkshire Pudd blog, has shared his prize-winning recipe with us.

And his top tip: “When you whisk the eggs do it softly. It will only take a few minutes and the egg yolk and white won’t be totally combined but they will provide the ‘glue’ which makes them rise and stay together.”

Ingredients: 225g plain flour; 4 eggs; 300ml milk; 1 tsp salt; 1⁄2 tsp white pepper.

Method: Sift flour and salt in to a large bowl, add the beaten eggs and half the milk. Whisk until it resembles a very smooth wall paper paste, add the rest of the milk and whisk to form the batter. Let it rest for 30 minutes at room temperature or put in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Put a muffin tray with 1⁄2 tsp of beef dripping in each hole in the oven at the highest temperature until your hear the oven click and reach temperature.

Pour in batter about 1⁄2 to 3⁄4 way up each hole. Reduce the oven temperature to 230° and bake for 20 minutes.