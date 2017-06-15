Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Britain’s most exclusive restaurants The Ivy is coming to Yorkshire.

The fine diner in London’s West End is to open an Ivy Collection brasserie in Harrogate.

Harrogate councillors granted developer Caprice Holdings Group permission to convert the town’s Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Parliament Street, into an Ivy brasserie.

The Yorkshire spa town will join a small group of towns outside London with an Ivy, including Bristol and Cobham, Surrey.

Established by Abel Giandellini in 1917, the unlicensed Italian cafe became a haunt of actors and people working in West End theatres.

In the West End golden era actors such as Laurence Olivier, Vivien Leigh, Marlene Dietrich, John Gielgud, Lilian Braithwaite, Terence Rattigan, Binkie Beaumont and Noël Coward would regularly eat there.

Today the restaurant serves modern British fine dining.