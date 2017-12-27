Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The gig scene in Huddersfield swings straight back into life after New Year ... quite literally.

The first days will feature everything from swing through to heavy metal.

Swing of Things

When: Friday, January 5

Where: Small Seeds, New Street, Huddersfield

Tickets: Free entry

From Western Europe to Latin America, Huddersfield’s The Swing of Things bring the sounds of swing from all over the world. Vibrant, unique and fantastically entertaining, their shows will have you dancing without hesitation and prove that there is still plenty of life in a style of music that has existed for nearly a century.

Mindswarm

When: Saturday, January 6

Where: The Parish, Kirkgate, Huddersfield

Tickets: £4 https://parishpub.co.uk/product/tickets/mindswarm

Fresh off the back of a support slot with Pulled Apart by Horses, Huddersfield noiseniks Mindswarm return to The Parish with a headline show of their own. The band’s self-titled EP was a blistering fusion of grunge, punk and hardcore and their furious sound loses none of its lustre when played live. Perfect for fans of Bleach-era Nirvana.

Ninety-Nine Mercies and Skies Turns Black

When: Thursday, January 11

Where: The Parish

Tickets: £4 https://parishpub.co.uk/product/tickets/99-mercies--sky-turns-black

If you have an affection towards heavy metal you really can’t afford to miss out on two of the finest young bands around. Both represent different facets of an expansive genre; Huddersfield’s Skies Turn Black blend skull-crushing riffs with effortless melodies while Manchester’s Ninety-Nine Mercies sound is sludgy and doom-laden, thanks in part to Pauly Ashton’s menacing vocals.

DULAHLI

When: Friday, January 12

Where: Small Seeds

Tickets: Free entry

Futuristic, innovative and wonderfully complex, it’s nigh on impossible to pigeonhole experimental Leeds quartet DULAHLI. Their sound is an intricate tapestry of cosmic synths, glitchy hip-hop influenced beats and soulful samples, all of which combine to create an otherworldly, ethereal experience that achieves an unparalleled level of originality and inventiveness.