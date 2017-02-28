Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The woman behind the community search for Shannon Matthew has told a Channel 5 documentary: "I'm not holding my breath for the truth."

Julie Bushby told interviewers for Shannon Matthews: What Happened Next that Shannon's mum Karen kept changing her story - and Julie kept a diary to compare what she'd said.

During Shannon's 24-day disappearance in early 2008, Karen made emotional appeals to the public to help get Shannon home.

But she was discovered in a divan bed in a flat belonging to Michael Donovan, the uncle of Karen's partner Craig Meehan.

Karen admitted she'd known all along where Shannon was - and she and Donovan were sentenced to eight years in prison for their crimes.

They have since been released.

Shannon Matthews: What Happened Next examines Shannon’s kidnapping and why people close to the case believe the police should reopen their investigation.

Julie, who co-ordinated the community search during Shannon's disappearance, says nine years on she's still waiting for answers.

And she says she thinks others were involved.

She says: "I think others were involved. I didn’t know Donovan, but from what I can gather from courts, Donovan didn’t have the intelligence, and Karen certainly didn’t have the intelligence.

"But a for those saying it were for the £50,000 reward, I also don’t think that’s true, because the amount of envelopes she got through her door, offering her money for her story, were unbelievable. And she didn’t take one of them up. In fact, she did a story with one of the local papers."

She describes keeping a diary during the disappearance, saying Karen's story kept changing: "Yeah, her story changed each time. I kept a diary, and I would try to compare, you know, one visit… I kept a diary when I went to visit, and I were comparing what she’d told me that last visit, to this visit, and then, you know, and there was just nothing that I could connect."

In the documentary she describes Karen's shock confession, saying: "I said, Natalie won’t hit you, I said, that’s why I said I’d come with her, and then Kench (police officer) took us to the meeting point, and Christine (police officer) said, I’ll pick Karen up and I’ll fetch Karen, and then we just sat in the car, and it just… it was like, good cop, bad cop, if you like. And then when she did it… when she came out with it, it were just whoa!"

And she says the children living on the estate would love to know Shannon was OK.

She adds: "I think mostly… what I’d like to say to Shannon is, I’d just like it if she got in contact, not with me personally, just with the kids that she went to school with, because 90% of them are still in that area. And it’d be just nice if she just… even if she just turned up and went hi, because still to this day, them kids don’t know whether she’s dead or alive, because they’ve never seen her."