Julie Bushby has said she still wants answers from Karen Matthews - and would probably ask for them if they met again.

Julie revealed what she'd say to Karen if she saw her for a documentary called Shannon Matthews: What Happened Next, to be shown tonight on Channel 5 at 10pm.

The documentary examines Shannon’s kidnapping in 2008, orchestrated by her mum Karen Matthews - and why people close to the case believe the police should reopen their investigation.

Julie told interviewers she thinks Karen is stupid, but not evil - and doesn't forgive her.

And she says she hasn't been able to see Karen for the past five years.

She says: "I don’t support her as a friend, because I can’t… I haven’t had any contact with Karen for five years, because probation told me I had to stay away from her. They let me go see her once a month, every month for four years, and then they stopped it. Yeah, I know what she did were wrong, but at the end of the day, to me she’s like a child.

"I don’t forgive… I don’t condone what she did. I don’t condone what she did at all. But I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. Life’s too short to hold grudges for the rest of your life. Karen… Karen’s got nobody.

"Yeah, everybody says she deserves nobody. She deserves to have a sad life, she deserves to have mushy peas poured over her head, etcetera, etcetera.

"There’s worse people out there than her, and for some reason the press seem to think it’s a barrel of fun chasing her down all the time."

"She's stupid but not evil. I’ve always said that. I’ve always said she’s stupid."