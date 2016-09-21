It promises to be quite a night.

To celebrate the end of major roof works which has seen the concert hall closed since March a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ mayor’s concert extravaganza will see the building roar back into life on Friday. (September 23).

The concert, which will be performed by Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Robert Guy and featuring soloist Thom Meredith Principal of Musica Kirklees – the new name for what was Kirklees Music School – will deliver a line-up of music and singing that is sure to delight all ages.

The evening, which is in aid of the Mayor’s charity, The Royal British Legion is sponsored by The Old Colonial pub, Mirfield, and many other local businesses across Kirklees.

Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra

The programme includes some well-known pieces including Land of Hope and Glory (Edward Elgar) and Jerusalem (Hubert Parry).

There will also be scores from well-known films and musicals including the Harry Potter Symphonic Suite (John Williams); Bring Him Home from Les Miserables (Claude-Michel Schoenberg); and Stars from the same musical, as well as The Toreadors Song from Carmen (Georges Bizet) and the West Side Story Suite (Leonard Bernstein).

In addition, there will be Henry Wood’s Fantasia on British Sea Songs and Edward Elgar’s Overture – Cockaigne.

Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds said: “It’s an honour and it gives me great pleasure to know that this event will be one of the first concerts to reopen Huddersfield Town Hall’s Concert Hall.

Mayor Cllr. Jim Dodds and Mayoress Carol Dodds.

“The town Hall is a splendid building and one that we are all very proud of in Kirklees. The Last Night of the Proms, with its programme of music to appeal to all ages is one of many events taking place throughout my year as Mayor.’

“The evening, which will be full of music and singing, with a confetti shower during the finale, will act as a very fitting opening ceremony.’

“I cannot thank the Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra, Robert Guy and Thom Meredith enough for giving up their time in support of The Royal British Legion, which is my chosen charity.”

Tickets cost from £5 to £15, with a special offer of 2 for 1 in the stalls available.

Phone Box Office: 01484 225755 or online at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk .