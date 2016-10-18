Elodie with her wooden xmas decorations at the German Christmas Market in Millennium Square, Leeds. 12 November 2010. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Hats and gloves at the ready, it’s almost time to celebrate Christmas in Continental style at Leeds’ outdoor German Market.

The popular festive event opens in Millennium Square on Friday, November 11 and runs for five weeks, with all the usual attractions.

The Square will be transformed into a winter village with around 40 wooden chalet-style stalls, with Christmas shopping and traditional German food and drink on offer.

This market is returning for its 15th year and promises to be as popular as ever, so get there early if you want to get a seat in the beer hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about Leeds Christkindemarkt:

When does it open?

10.30am on Friday November 11.

How long does it run for?

The Christmas market runs until Sunday, December 18.

What are the opening times?

It opens daily from 10.30am to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 7.30pm on Sundays.

The Style PA/Flickr Sweet treats at the Leeds German Market

What’s on offer this year?

Stalls run by German traders providing gifts including handcrafted toys, jewellery, Christmas cards, speciality foods and traditional German delights such as gluhwein, bratwurst sausage, goulash, soups, schnitzels, stollen, gingerbread and candied fruits.

The Alp Chalet Bavarian eatery provides a warm and cosy place to enjoy food and drink.

Bruce Rollinson Reka Lorincz and her chocolates at the German Christmas Market in Millennium Square, Leeds. 12 November 2010. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Does it cost to get in?

Admission is free.

Bruce Rollinson German Christmas Market in Millennium Square, Leeds. 12 November 2010. Picture Bruce Rollinson

What’s on for kids?

Themed children’s events will take place in the Frankfurter Scheune every Sunday from 10.30am until 1pm.