Giant dinosaurs from the Jurassic age are set to invade a West Yorkshire park.

But don’t worry your kids will be perfectly safe.

Jurassic Kingdom, which features dozens of life-size dinosaurs, is coming to Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, from October 13 to 29.

If you can’t wait the outdoor exhibition runs at Philips Park, Manchester, opposite Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, until July 23.

Among the 30 prehistoric beasts on display are a six-metre tall Tyrannosaurus Rex, a 25-metre long Diplodocus and a 12-metre talk Brachiosaurus.

Adding to the realism some of the models have hidden robotics allowing them to swish their tails and even wink.

There is also a virtual reality area also gives visitors experience of what life would actually have been like in the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods – as well as other exciting activities.

The tour has an educational element attached thanks to an educational worksheet for primary school aged children.

Jurassic Kingdom has also received support from globe-trotting, internationally recognised and multi award-winning palaeontologist, Dean Lomax, for the educational side of the attraction.

Event director Naz Kabir told the Manchester Evening News : “As a kid I loved dinosaurs and thinking what it would be like to see a real one.

“We can’t wave a wand and bring them back – but we can create something that all the family can enjoy together, take some pictures and even learn something from the interpretation boards.”

Visit www.jurassickingdom.uk for more information.

Tickets cost £11.50 adults, £10.50 concessions, £9.50 children and £38 for a family ticket plus standard booking fees.