Holmfirth Film Festival begins its autumn/winter film programme this Sunday.

It kicks off with a screening of the recently restored and re-released classic The Lion in Winter starring Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn which will be at Southgate Theatre, Honley, at 7pm.

The season includes the best films of the year, cult classics, crowd-pleasers and wonderful Christmas holiday films for children and families at the Picturedrome, Holmfirth.

One is The Man Who Fell To Earth (1976) starring the late David Bowie.

The Picturedrome in Homfirth.

Films include Embrace the Serpent (October 30); The Man Who Fell to Earth (November 6); Poor Cow (Honley, November 27); Florence Foster Jenkins (Honley, December 11); Zootropia (December 19); The Little Prince (December 20); The Jungle Book (December 21) and Sing-along with Mamma Mia with a 70s Disco (December 21).

Film Festival director Stephen Dorril said: “We had a very successful festival this year but we are always looking for volunteers to help, especially with the technical side. If you would like to contribute to this solely volunteer run Festival, please get in touch. The annual general meeting is on November 2 in Holmfirth.”

Further details: www.holmfirthfilmfestival.co.uk . Contact: info@holmfirthfilmfestival.co.uk