A list of must-have children’s toys for Christmas 2017 has been released by Argos – more than six months before December 25.

Christmas may seem like the last thing on shoppers’ minds currently, but not according to the catalogue store.

According to an Argos poll one in seven parents have already started the Christmas shop for their kids.

And over half of parents are set to spend more on a blockbuster gift this year rather than padding the pile with stocking fillers.

Argos has also released a list of the toys which are set to be most in demand in the weeks approaching Christmas.

So here they are:

Luvabella, Spinmaster, £99.99, ages 4+

“An interactive doll that brings imagination to life through natural, fluid movements and responses.”

(Photo: Argos)

Lego Friends Sunshine Catamaran, Lego, £65.00, ages 7+

“Cruise on the Sunshine Catamaran with a sun deck, pool, bridge, slide, living quarters, personal water scooter, banana boat, 2 dolphin figures and 3 mini-doll figures.”

(Photo: Argos)

Airhogs DR1 Official Race Drone, Spinmaster, £99.99, ages 10+

“You’re in the cockpit with First Person Viewing (FPV)! Download the free app, place a smartphone in the headset, and start piloting like a DR1 drone racing professional with a livestream from the camera on the drone.”

(Photo: Argos)

PJ Masks Headquarter Playset, Flair Leisure Products, £49.99, ages 3+

“A must for PJ Masks fans, activate goggles for red owl vision or trap villains in the tree snarls.”

Disney Cars 3 Lightning McQueen, Simba Smoby, £39.99, ages 4+

“Exclusive to Argos, this RC Lightning McQueen roars into stores, fresh from the new Disney Cars 3 movie.”

(Photo: Argos)

Transformers: The Last Knight RC Sqweeks, Hasbro, £79.99, ages 6+

“A battle-damaged RC ‘bot straight from the latest Transformers movie. Featuring sounds from the film plus movement, light effects and catchphrases modeled exactly on the cinematic character.”

(Photo: Argos)

Hatchimals & ColleGGtibles, Spinmaster, from £2.99, ages 5+

“Introducing Hatchimals ColleGGtibles - adorable collectible Hatchimals that come inside small, speckled eggs. Hold the egg, rub the heart and watch it hatch!”

(Photo: Argos)

Fisher Price ‘Teach n Tag Movi’, Mattel, £54.99, ages 3-6

“The Fisher- Price ‘Teach n Tag Movi’, an interactive play buddy that helps kids learn on the go with 60+ different facial expressions.”

(Photo: Argos)

Lego Boost, Lego, £149.99 ages 7+

“Build, code and play with the brand new, connected LEGO toolbox. There are five BOOST models to create, including Vernie the robot, all of which can be brought to life by coding through the free app.”

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller, Spinmaster, £69.99, ages 3+

“With flashing lights, sounds and a detachable anchor, this rescue vehicle comes with everything you need to sail the high seas.”

(Photo: Argos)

Tiny Treasures Twin Set, Chad Valley, £79.99, ages 3+

“Exclusive to Argos, the most lifelike 18” baby doll is now available as a set of twins.”

(Photo: Argos)

SoundMoovz, Character Options, £49.99, ages 8+

“Wearable, app-connected motion-activated musical bandz. Move your wrists and ankles to create beats, rhythms and music.”