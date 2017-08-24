The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's actually a sculpture but even if you haven't the slightest interest in art you'll be enthralled by this giant inflatable palace that's open at Halifax Piece Hall on Friday.

The Albesila Luminarium, made by Architects of Air, is about the size of a half a football pitch and at points reaches 9m (27ft) in height.

And the palace, which is open from August 25 to 28, is fully explorable with domes, mazes and intimate pods.

(Image: John Owens)

At night time the Albesila will be illuminated from inside creating a striking contrast against the 18th century Piece Hall.

The event takes place as part of the Welcome festival which heralds the reopening of the grade I listed hall after a £20m renovation.

(Image: John Owens)

The festival which runs until September 2 hopes to re-establish the Piece Hall, which opened in 1779, as a leading centre for arts and culture.

Enchanted Chandelier, a circus of acrobats and trapeze artists performing 50m (165ft) above the ground, takes place at the Piece Hall on September 1 and 2.

Albesila is open noon until 7pm on Friday and 10am until 7pm from Saturday to Monday.

Entry to the Piece Hall is via the South Gate on Blackledge, North Gate via Hatters Fold and West Gate from Westgate.

To enter the luminarium you must take off your shoes off and have no bulky items. Items can be left in the luminarium reception.

The luminarium is fully accessible to wheelchair users.