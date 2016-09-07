A high-octane evening of searing blues and soul music has been lined up for Dewsbury town hall next month.

Award-winning tribute band The Chicago Blues Brothers are appearing at the venue for one night only - with proceeds for local charities.

As part of their Jail Break Tour 2016, the band will present a two-hour blockbuster of sound, including major hits such as Respect and Soul Man. A gritty mix of styles from Chicago, Memphis and New York is guaranteed to have the audience dancing to the beat.

Mainly comprising Yorkshire musicians, the Chicago Blues Brothers have enjoyed an amazing rise to fame in the four years they have been performing. Going from small local gigs to being voted the UK’s best tribute band in 2013 and appearing alongside stars such as Kylie Minogue.

Lifelong mates from Bradford Chris Hindle and Paul Boocock founded the band. Chris plays Jake Blues, with Dewsbury-born Gareth Davey teaming up with him as Elwood Blues.

Gareth says one reason for the band’s success is the on-stage chemistry between him and Chris.

One of the good causes to benefit from the show is the Dewsbury Women’s Centre, which last year helped stage as 60s revival night at the Frontier to boost funds.

A Women’s Centre spokesman said: “We had an amazing time at last year’s event, which was really well supported. We raised £1,500 which kept the clinic open.

“We are sure of similar success this time.”

The show is on Friday October 7. Doors open at 6.30pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm prompt. Tickets cost £18 and are available from the box office on 01924 324501 or at Kirklees town halls