Controversial Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis will be making an appearance at a Huddersfield bar tomorrow.

Mike and fellow contestant Jess Shears were kicked off the show two weeks ago.

Though after they had finished on the ITV2 show rumours flew around claiming the pair had slept together.

Contestant Dom Lever, who had been paired with Jess on the show, was distraught after hearing the rumour although Mike and Jess have denied having sex.

Anyway, Mike, 24, will be appearing at Five Bar, Cross Church Street, so you can ask him then what went on.

For more details visit Five Bar's Facebook page .

You may prefer to ask him about his career as a striker for Margate FC, Hemel Hempstead Town and Welling United.

He also played for Cyprus U21 and U19s.