A Huddersfield piemaker has created a tasty new treat.

Jones Pies, based at Queens Mill Industrial Estate, Lockwood, has teamed up with Henderson’s Relish and catering company The Proper Pasty Group, both of Sheffield, to produce and distribute the Proper Steak & Henderson’s Pie.

The pie is baked by Jones Pies using classic hot-water pastry and slow-cooked British beef with Henderson’s Relish adding a savoury tang.

The pie, with a recommended retail price of £1.99, is on sale in delicatessens and independent retailers across northern England.

Co-op stores and Parfetts Cash and Carry in Halifax, Sheffield and Stockport will also stock the delicacy.

Tony Risso-Gill, owner and managing director of Jones Pies, said: “This is a cracking initiative for us – launching a new pie with such an iconic brand as Henderson’s.

“We are proud of our Yorkshire roots and are keen to use Yorkshire products, such as Henderson’s Relish from Sheffield, Bradshaw’s flour from Driffield or beer from Ossett Brewery.

“This ticks all the boxes and we are confident that our pie will be a tremendous success.”

He added: “Both Jones and Henderson’s are Yorkshire through and through – sharing the White Rose on our respective logos. The pie will be available throughout the north in an individual size for chilled counters, with an eight-day shelf life. It will also be available in a large plate size, which is perfect for families or even as a pie slab which can feed up to 10 hungry people.

“All sizes are available frozen unbaked and baked loose.”

Jones Pies, launched in 1988, is renowned for its pork pies and Cornish pasties. The company produces more than 45,000 pies a week with products including steak and ale pies and pork pies with cheese.

The link-up renews a Huddersfield connection for Henderson’s Relish. The company, founded in 1885 by Henry Henderson, was bought by Aspley-based pickle manufacturer Shaws of Huddersfield in 1910 before Charles Hinksman, who had been installed as general manager, bought Henderson’s from Shaws in 1940 and formed the present company of Henderson (Sheffield) Ltd.

Henderson’s Relish is still being blended to the original secret recipe of Henry Henderson – a recipe known only to three family members.

The Proper Pasty Group sells Cornish pasties, pies and sausage rolls to the public at 10 shops including in Leeds, Sheffield, Whitby Lincoln and Bakewell. It also supplies trade customers across the UK.