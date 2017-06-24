Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You’ll have sat there before now watching the telly or a film claiming you knew who the killer was before anyone, safe in the knowledge that there was no real way of testing your skills of detection - but, thanks to Manhunt Live, that’s about to change.

Manhunt, run by CluedUpp, is a city-wide, virtual murder mystery game, and it's on its way to West Yorkshire next month.

Played via an event-app, the game tasks players with exploring their chosen city in order to track down 18 virtual witnesses, eliminate 14 suspects and rule-out 5 possible murder weapons.

Up to 50 separate teams of between two to six people will be pitted against one another in a race to be the first set of detectives to uncover who the killer at-large is, cracking the case.#

Depending on just how good your team is, the event can last from as little as an hour to as much as four, while the average is somewhere in between both. ​Prizes will be given out​ to the first 3 ​quickest ​teams on the day​, the best team name, the best dressed group and the best team picture. All prizes will be sent out in the week following the event.​

The event is self-served via the special Android event-app​. A video induction will be provided via the app and you will be contacted one week prior to the event day with details regarding the secret starting location and how to get your team underway.

At the end of the game, if the clues are correctly solved, the player is left with just one possible killer and weapon combination - just like you would be in traditional Cluedo.

On the Leeds event page online, the story is outlined as such:

"On a cold, foggy morning​,​ the social star​let Tiffany Morris is found dead ​in her kitchen at number 45 Demise Drive.

"As her life comes to an end, your team of newly promoted detectives has the chance to solve the murder thanks to 18 virtual witnesses that we've placed around the city."

​According to the website, to play, you'll need:

- A team of detectives (at least 2 but up to 6 players)

- Access to an Android phone (the game is delivered by a special app downloadable via the Play Store) running a minimum of version Android 5.0

- A good pair of walking shoes

- A laser sharp brain (optional but useful​)

- A great team name and awesome costumes (dressing up is also optional, but good fun!)​

Event details are as follows:

Where? Leeds

When? Saturday 15th of July 2017

Start Point? City Centre Location

Start Time? Any time between 10am and 1pm

Tickets? £35-per-team

