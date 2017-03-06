Bring out your inner Wookie or Japanese manga character at Majikkon in Huddersfield Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11.
The convention, which celebrates anime, manga, comic books, sci-fi and everything Japanese, is now in its fourth year and was previously held at Huddersfield University.
This year’s event, part of Huddersfield Literature Festival, will feature everything from a gaming floor and Japanese food court to Cosplay (costume role playing) workshops, magic shows and craft sessions. There’s even a Cosplay masquerade, with prizes.
Doors open at 11am, and close at 5pm. Tickets are £8 if booked in advance (from majikkon.com/tickets) or £10 on the door – children 10 and under £3.