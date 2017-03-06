Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bring out your inner Wookie or Japanese manga character at Majikkon in Huddersfield Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11.

The convention, which celebrates anime, manga, comic books, sci-fi and everything Japanese, is now in its fourth year and was previously held at Huddersfield University.

This year’s event, part of Huddersfield Literature Festival, will feature everything from a gaming floor and Japanese food court to Cosplay (costume role playing) workshops, magic shows and craft sessions. There’s even a Cosplay masquerade, with prizes.

Doors open at 11am, and close at 5pm. Tickets are £8 if booked in advance (from majikkon.com/tickets) or £10 on the door – children 10 and under £3.