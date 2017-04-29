Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester Airport has opened a luxury departure lounge just for adults – and it’s not massively expensive to get in.

The ‘1903’ lounge – named after the year of the first successful aeroplane flight – holds up to 71 people and provides an upgrade for passengers looking for a more refined start to their holiday.

Offering views of the airfield, the lounge also has its own chefs freshly cooking hot and cold food made from local ingredients. Premium real ales and gins are also on sale.

And adults looking for a bit of peace before boarding their plane will be delighted to know the 1903 lounge is a child-free zone.

Beth Brewster, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Lounges for Manchester Airports Group, said: “We’re delighted to launch our flagship 1903 lounge in Terminal 3.

“The final product looks superb and offers passengers a real slice of luxury before their flight.”

Entry to the lounge is £35 including fast-track security check and free wifi.

For more information or to book visit: www.manchesterairport.co.uk/1903 .