A giant inflatable water assault course in the style of the BBC hit show Total Wipeout has opened in Yorkshire.

AquaPark, which features a five-metre slide and a catapult big enough to launch adults into the air, opened today at North Yorkshire Water Park, at Wykeham Lakes, near Scarborough.

You can get there in an hour and a half - which isn’t bad considering the assault course that appears on the TV programme was a private set in Argentina.

The park also includes climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars and of course, plenty of water.

(Image: David Harrison)

Entry is £15 per person which covers the hire of a wetsuit, helmet and buoyancy aids which must be worn at all times.

The park is not open to children under the age of six or less than 1.2m tall. Children between six and 12 must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

Teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 may enjoy the AquaPark on their own as long as a responsible adult is on site at all times.

It will stay open throughout the school summer holidays.

(Image: David Harrison)

Andrew Backhouse, manager of the water park, told the Hull Daily Mail : “The whole team is really excited to be opening tomorrow.

“We’ve had hugely positive feedback from all those who’ve experienced the AquaPark so far with everyone from children, families, and groups of friends telling us how much they’ve enjoyed it.

“We can’t wait for more people to experience the AquaPark and the thrills of a ‘total wipeout’!”