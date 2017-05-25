Staff at Maverick’s bar have said the new venue will be ready for its VIP opening tonight despite looking like a building site yesterday!
The venue, on King Street, opens to the public tomorrow night - and promises a range of classic and signature cocktails.
Just yesterday the bar resembled more of building site than a place to relax with a daiquiri or a Long Island iced tea.
But the bar, which tonight welcomes Huddersfield Giants star Eorl Crabtree among its special guests, has been transformed into a sleek drinking establishment with a retro styled interior.
Also on the guest list is upcoming magician Luke Lenihan and a live acoustic band supplied by Yorkshire-based agency The Music Wardrobe.
Among the signature cocktails is the Incredible Hulk, a vodka based cocktail with green tea and the eponymous Maverick’s a vodka cocktail with mixed berries.