Staff at Maverick’s bar have said the new venue will be ready for its VIP opening tonight despite looking like a building site yesterday!

The venue, on King Street, opens to the public tomorrow night - and promises a range of classic and signature cocktails.

Just yesterday the bar resembled more of building site than a place to relax with a daiquiri or a Long Island iced tea.

But the bar, which tonight welcomes Huddersfield Giants star Eorl Crabtree among its special guests, has been transformed into a sleek drinking establishment with a retro styled interior.

Also on the guest list is upcoming magician Luke Lenihan and a live acoustic band supplied by Yorkshire-based agency The Music Wardrobe.

Among the signature cocktails is the Incredible Hulk, a vodka based cocktail with green tea and the eponymous Maverick’s a vodka cocktail with mixed berries.