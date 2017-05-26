The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Maverick’s new cocktail bar in King Street, Huddersfield, still wasn’t finished this lunchtime.

An invite only VIP party took place there last night .

But when Examiner photographer Simon Morley arrived this lunchtime it still looked like there was still work to be done.

The bar, which was gutted and rebuilt inside, is set to open at 5pm tonight.

But three hours before opening there were still tools and other construction paraphernalia around the premises.

We hope they’ll be ready to satisfy the thirsts of cocktail fans by 5pm.

Will Maverick's Bar be ready for VIP opening tonight?

Among the signature cocktails sold by Maverick’s is the Incredible Hulk, a vodka based cocktail with green tea and the eponymous Maverick’s a vodka cocktail with mixed berries.

It also has an extensive list of classic cocktails such as sex on the beach and mojitos.