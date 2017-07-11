Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new drama partly filmed in Marsden hits our TV screens this week (July 11).

In the Dark is a four-part drama by Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst (Ordinary Lies, The Driver, Exile) adapted from books by bestselling novelist Mark Billingham.

It stars MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Downton Abbey, The Twilight Saga) as Helen Weeks, a strong-willed detective and Ben Batt (The Go Between, Shameless, From Darkness) as Paul Hopwood, her partner and a fellow detective inspector.

Here are the main characters to look out for in episode one:

DI Helen Weeks: Played by MyAnna Buring. Helen is seen chasing a drug dealer through the streets of Manchester before she’s injured and forced to reveal she’s pregnant. When the case of two missing girls in her hometown of Polesford, Derbyshire (really Marsden) hits the national news and becomes a murder hunt, she sees the wife of the main suspect is her childhood best friend Linda and returns home.

DI Paul Hopwood: Played by Ben Batt. Helen’s boyfriend and fellow cop. He’s the more laidback of the two and is soon trying to uncover why Helen is so determined to remain in her hometown which she was once reluctant to return to.

DI Tim Cornish: Played by Ashley Walters (Silent Witness, Doctor Who). The disappearance of two Derbyshire schoolgirls is his case. He allowed Helen to get involved, but will he regret his decision when she begins to question his decisions?

DI Sophie Carson: Played by Jessica Gunning. She’ll face a few battles with Helen.

Stephen Bates: The main suspect, so far. There is DNA evidence, but Helen’s loyalty to her friend Linda, Stephen’s wife, makes her question police over his connection.

Linda Jackson: Played by Emma Fryer. Stephen’s wife of five years. She has two children and she was best friends with Helen as children. Throwback scenes reveal a mystery which may have tore Helen and Linda apart.

Phil Hendricks: Played by Matt King (Peep Show, The IT Crowd). He’s a forensic officer in Manchester but will be drawn to Polesford.

Paula Days: Played by Sinead Matthews, Another blast from the past for Helen. She accuses Helen of being a school bully and it touches a nerve.

Gavin: Paula’s boyfriend. A taxi driver, he seemed likeable at first but does he know more than he’s letting on?

Other characters we meet in episode one: Trevor (Pearce Quigley) landlord of the Magpie’s Nest Trevor, a former cop of 30 years.

Adam (played by David Leon) he’s connected to Helen but we won’t give away how, you’ll find out soon. Jenny: Played by Georgia Moffett. Helen calls on sister Jenny as soon as she discovers she’s pregnant.

Robert (played by Clive Wood) and Sid. Robert is Helen’s dad and Sid is his partner.