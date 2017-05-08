Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever wanted to try 17th century delicacies and an evening concert in Oakwell Hall?

How about watching the sun set at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, before taking a guided twilight walk around the lake and its follies?

Each year Museums at Night gives you the chance to take a look around your favourite museum under cover of darkness - and our local tourist spots have got some great events on offer!

Bankfield Museum, Halifax

Bankfield Chroncles: Friday May 19, 6pm-8pm

Follow two Victorian characters around the mansion to solve the mystery. Who did it? Suitable for children from eight years old, must be accompanied by a parent/carer. Includes light refreshments. Booking essential.

Tickets £9.50 per adult and £6.50 for children.

West Yorkshire History Centre

Your Archive Needs You: Thursday May 18, 6pm-8pm

Come and explore West Yorkshire History Centre after hours and discover how the people of West Yorkshire lived in the First World War. There will be music, poetry, games, crafts and vegetable planting as you try out some of the ways people helped the war effort and kept up morale.

Free and family friendly.

Nostell Priory, Wakefield

Nostell at Night: Friday May 19, 6pm-9pm

Wind down with a Wakefield Beer Exchange craft beer at Nostell, enjoy a live DJ set from Long Division, get creative and explore the house after hours on this special adults-only event which launches Nostell’s brand new creative Workshop. Relax to a mix of electronica and soundscape works spanning a range of decades and styles, including special samples of ticking clocks to echo Nostell’s Clock Work celebrations this year. Don’t miss your chance to see John Harrison’s masterpiece and the contemporary art installation of 2,000 clocks, ‘Harrison’s Garden’ by twilight. If you’re inspired to get creative yourself you can make your own clock jewellery to take home or join artist Mitchell Robinson for a clock printing demo.

Over 18s only, normal admission prices apply.

Bagshaw Museum, Batley

The Mystery of the Appearing Professor: Friday May 19 and Saturday May 20, 6pm-9pm

A long lost Professor, a neglected museum, an unfortunate accident. Bagshaw Manor has been a museum for over 120 years, but now time is catching up; in more ways than one. During an auction of the more obscure items from the Bagshaw vaults, a stranger suddenly appears claiming to be the long lost Professor William E. Lyke. Then things start to get really strange. Who is this man? Who is the mysterious detective? What is happening to the museum and what has it got to do with the body in the gallery? Join us for an evening of time travel and mystery with a steampunk twist. Can you solve the case, save the museum and maybe even the victim before it’s too late?

Tickets £8 per person. Minimum age 12. Advanced booking essential on 01924 324765. Steampunk/time travel costume optional. Tea and cake included in ticket price.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Kaleidoscope mindful colouring: Thursday May 19, 6.30pm-8pm

Wellbeing specialist and artist Rachel Howfield Massey will lead a mindful colouring workshop as dusk falls on the rolling landscape visible from Longside Gallery windows. Learn a range of colouring techniques and approaches to soothe stress and encourage feelings of focus and calm.

Suitable for ages 16+. Price £6.

Tony Cragg at night-time: Friday May 19, 6pm-7.30pm

Join YSP Senior Curator Helen Pheby for this exclusive in-depth tour of the Underground Gallery and open air as part of Museums at Night 2017. Enjoy this rare opportunity to see the works by Tony Cragg after normal opening hours.

Suitable for ages 18+. Price £8.

Simply sitting at sunset 2017: Friday May 19, 8.30pm-10pm

Experience the effect of the change of light from day to night in James Turrell’s tranquil Deer Shelter Skyspace at YSP. Through an aperture in the ceiling, you are offered a heightened vision of the sky in a place of contemplation and revelation, harnessing the changing light of the Yorkshire sky.

Age 11+. Price £6.

Twilight lake walk: Friday May 19, 7.30pm-9pm

Book a guided twilight walk to explore the rich history of the YSP landscape. Join our experienced Heritage Team with a walk and talk around the Park’s historic lakes to discover its interesting follies by candlelight, in this exclusive after-hour’s event as the sun goes down across the YSP lakes.

Suitable for any age. Price: £6.

Tony Cragg - A Rare Category of Objects family tour: 7.30pm-8.30pm

YSP invites you to a family-friendly tour after normal opening hours through the major exhibition by Tony Cragg in the Underground Gallery, exploring his ‘rare category of objects’, by torch light. Embark on an unknown adventure through the gallery unlocking the stories behind the works by Tony Cragg.

Suitable for any age. Price £3.

Oakwell Hall Country Park

Oakwell at Night: Friday May 19, 7.30pm-10pm

Enjoy a taste of 17th century delicacies, costumed tours around Oakwell Hall and Shakespearian themed music from the Leeds Waits.