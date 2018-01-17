Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of music’s big names from the 1970s and 80s are heading to Huddersfield.

The Love 4 Music Festival will feature soul stars Alexander O’Neal, Omar, Gwen Dickey (Rose Royce), Janet Kay, Gappy Ranks and Carl Mcintosh (Loose Ends) alongside reggae band Aswad,

The all day music extravaganza will be at the Pavilion on Spaines Road in Fartown on Sunday, May 27 from 10am to 10pm.

The organisers say: “The main goal in organising this event is to provide a fun day where a wide group of different cultures can come together within the north of England. The Love 4 Music Festival 2018 will be an inaugural live, outdoor event with music from different genres.”

Alexander O’Neal said: “The north of England needs more events aimed at soul, reggae and funk lovers. I’m delighted to be performing at the first Love4Music Festival which promises to deliver great music and a party atmosphere for knowledgeable music fans!”

Omar added: “Soul and reggae music has played an important role in British history. The music and the scene has helped break cultural barriers due to the infectious beats of soul and reggae. A dedicated festival to the genre is a great step in the right direction for music festivals in the UK.”

Janet Kay said: “Nostalgia is a wonderful thing taking people back to the music they grew up with and still love today. Great music lasts forever.”

Standard tickets are £45 but £35 if bought early

For more information go to

http://love4musicfestivals.com