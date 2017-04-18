Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Musicians can record a song and then take it home with them on vinyl ... and all for free.

The event is being held this Saturday at the Heritage Quay at the University of Huddersfield to celebrate Record Store Day.

Following its popularity last year, the archive is once again teaming up with music technology staff to offer local musicians the chance to record a three minute song and take it away on a 7” vinyl.

Heritage Quay is also running more free activities for all ages including the chance to make a special vinyl shopper bag.

To find out more about the event and all the booking information go to www.heritagequay.org/events or phone 01484 473168.