Batley country singer Jade Helliwell to release second EP Forget the Night

Jade Helliwell

A talented country singer is to release a new EP.

Forget the Night is the third record by Batley’s Jade Helliwell and will be available from October 24.

Billed as a “true country” sound, the five track piece will feature her catchy ballads and acoustic guitar melodies.

It follows on from Jade’s debut album, Secrets, for which she got nominated as best country singer 2016 by UK Country Radio.

Fans will be able to get a preview of the EP at a launch party three days early on October 21 at Warehouse 234 in Wakefield.

She will perform alongside singers Demi Marriner and Emma Moore.

Doors will open at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 in advance.

