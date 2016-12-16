Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

X Factor rapper Honey G was set to thrill Batley clubbers with a personal appearance on Christmas Eve - but has cancelled her show, citing 'other promotional priorities'.

The performer was in Sharon Osbourne's over 25s category on the ITV show but was eliminated in week 7 - and since then has announced she's releasing a single on December 23.

The club announced the cancellation on its Facebook page, saying: "Unfortunately due to other promotional priorities, following the release of her 1st single, Honey G is unable to visit us at this time.

"FULL refunds have been issued to all those who bought tickets. Thank you."

However local Honey G fans need not worry as their idol can be seen at Mission 2 in Leeds on Boxing Day.