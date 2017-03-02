Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the UK's most exciting upcoming bands is to perform in Huddersfield.

Sowerby Bridge quartet, Fold formed five years ago when New York born Seth Mowshowitz (beats and keys) linked up with local musicians Kane Rattray (drums) and Ben Walsh (bass), all with the common interest of starting a band. Their line up has since added Sam Hutchinson (guitar) following a personnel change.

Fold’s politically charged output makes the experimental palatable through a sculpted mix of stimulating speech snippets and intricate funk and electronic beat arrangements. Their music's character addresses a range of topical issues and fearlessly questions relevant social and cultural concerns.

Fold's sonic origins blossomed from Set Mowshowitz's early love of hip-hop having cited Public Enemy and DJ Shadow as two key influences. Their style also flows within a similar vein to the more recent Public Service Broadcasting.

Fold are one of our six Huddersfield bands to watch in 2017 - see them in action here!

Their eponymous debut was described by BBC 6 Music’s Huey Morgan as ‘possibly one of the best albums of 2015’. The band hope to add a new EP to their back catalogue at some point this year.

Fold will perform tomorrow (Friday) at Small Seeds' weekly 'Friday Night Jive' event. The tree house themed venue, at the end of New Street, will open its doors at 8pm with Fold set to take the stage at 10pm.