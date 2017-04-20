Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collection of previously unseen photos of rock legends Queen will be on show in Yorkshire.

Denis O’Regan, the band’s official photographer for their last tour in 1986, will be making a one-night-only stop in Harrogate as part of a touring Queen exhibition.

O’Regan will appear at The Stratstone BMW Showroom, Princess Royal Way, Pannal, Harrogate, as part of the ‘Queen: Princes Of The Universe’ tour on the evening of Friday, November 17.

The exhibition will feature more than 60 photos of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor on and off the stage between 1975 to 1986.

More than half of the shots appearing at the event, organised by Off Beat Lounge, have never been seen by the public before.

There will also be a Q&A with O’Regan who has been an official tour photographer for David Bowie, Thin Lizzy, The Rolling Stones, Spandau Ballet, Pink Floyd and Kiss.

Tickets are available at: www.offbeatlounge.co.uk/events .