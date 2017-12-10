Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last and - sometimes also the penultimate - Friday before Christmas are a love-hate affair.

It's the day when large groups of colleagues and friends head into Huddersfield for a big party.

The booze will flow as thousands of revellers descend on the town centre's pubs, bars and clubs.

For those who like a full-on party Huddersfield seldom gets more intense than this.

But for others of a more reserved temperament it's a time to stay as far awayYou from the party hubs as possible.

In the North East Mad Friday is known as 'Black Eye Friday' and not without good cause; with large gangs of drunk party-goers the fun would often descend into violence were it not for the heavy police and security staff presence.

So here's a little guide to enjoying - or avoiding - Mad Friday.

What is Mad Friday?

The clue is in the name. The combination of festive fun, bucket loads of booze and a LOT of people, often means things can get a bit out of control. It is one of the busiest nights for the emergency services, both police and paramedics dealing with fights, disagreements, falls, scrapes and over indulgence.

But that's a minority. For the majority it is a memorable night out with friends and colleagues.

When is Mad Friday?

Mad Friday is usually the last Friday before Christmas when businesses and offices break up for the holidays. This year it will fall on December 22.

But with some businesses breaking for the holidays sooner, or before the 22nd, December 15 is also expected to be busier than usual.

Where to go - or avoid

Huddersfield bar life tends to centre around Cross Church Street , the bottom end of King Street and Byram Street. You can also expect very large crowds around nightclubs Tokyo , Queen Street, and The Camel Club , off John William Street.

How busy does it get?

If you've been out recently you'll know it's already starting to get busy with Christmas parties and work nights out. But that will be nothing compared to Mad Friday. Expect the bars to start getting busy from lunchtime onwards - and the depth of people waiting at the bar to increase.

And spare a thought for the staff. It's just another shift for them!

Will pubs be staying open later on Mad Friday?

Most pubs and bars will have standard opening times. Clubs will also be very busy with those who have lasted the night looking for more fun.

What advice are police giving?

Pace yourself. Don’t be remembered at the office Christmas party for the wrong reasons.

Make it a night to remember, for all the right reasons. Socialise safely by looking after yourself and your friends.

Don’t be a fool, don’t drink and drive. Even if you can’t get a taxi, keep yourself and others safe this Christmas

Think about the morning after - what time did you stop drinking? Just because it’s the next day, alcohol can still be in your system and if you’ve had a late night, tiredness itself can impede your ability to drive. Think! If in doubt, don’t drive.

