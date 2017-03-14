Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Singer Roger Davies will be performing a fundraising concert for the children of Sierra Leone at Brighouse Sports Club on Thursday May 18.

Proceeds will go to British based charity, Educaid, which aims to provide an education to young people in the war-torn country.

Organiser, Tony Perryman, said: “We are hoping to make this an annual event called Brighouse Folk Festival which will raise money for a different charity each year. This year it is Sierra Leone, next year it could be a local community charity.”

Brighouse boy Roger will be the sole performer this year but organisers hope to expand the line-up in 2018.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased on the door or from Tony Perryman on 07747 627877.