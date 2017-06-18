Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As gigs go, Roger Davies’ latest concert promises to tick a lot of boxes. It’s at a stunning location, includes a pie and pea supper and offers original music performed by Yorkshire musicians. What’s more, it’s a charity fund-raiser.

Blood cancer survivor Mark Noblet, from Huddersfield, has organised the event, with the popular Brighouse singer/songwriter and his new band, at the scenic Bolster Moor Farm Cafe, Golcar, on Saturday, July 8. It will benefit the Yorkshire Cancer Centre, Bloodwise UK and the Anthony Nolan Foundation.

It’s the second time long-term friends Mark and Roger have staged a charity concert together. A similar event last year raised around £4,000.

Mark, from Golcar, was just 33 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma back in 2013 and is a Patient Ambassador for Bloodwise. He underwent a successful bone marrow transplant in 2014 and now works hard to raise awareness of blood cancers and support the charity. In 2016 he and his wife Alison completed the Bloodwise 500k sponsored cycle ride to Paris, an event that he says signalled his full recovery. His charity team raised a total of £16,500 last year.

Roger, who rose to West Yorkshire fame with songs such as Huddersfield Town and Brighouse on Saturday Night, has been a solo artist for most of his career, but founded his own band in 2016. He explained: “Last year I went on tour with Fairport Convention and realised that my music could do with a rhythm section so I founded a band of my own and it’s been very well received. We’ve been met with such enthusiasm. I’ve been writing lots of new material especially for the band and we released our first single, Chasing the Sun, last month.”

The band, which is currently working on its first album, promises an evening of new music and Roger Davies’ favourites. The event is being sponsored by Huddersfield VW. Tickets are £20 for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm. For details visit rogerdaviesmusic.com/in-concert, visit the farm shop cafe, or call 01484 648274.