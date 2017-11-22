Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This will be one of the most inspiring music events in our area this year.

Highbury School in Brighouse presents critically acclaimed pianist Derek Paravicini who will be at the Orange Box young people’s centre in Halifax next Tuesday (November 28) at 5pm.

But Derek is no ordinary pianist. He is blind, autistic and has severe learning difficulties.

The Londoner, whose problems stemmed from his premature birth at just 25 weeks, started to teach himself the piano when he was just two years old.

He shot to fame when he was nine playing jazz with the Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra and is regarded as one of the most extraordinary pianists and musical entertainers of his generation.

Dubbed ‘The Human iPod’ in America, Derek has a repertoire of tens of thousands of pieces that he has memorised in jazz, pop and light classical, all learned very rapidly. He plays entirely by ear and is a great improviser.

Derek will be performing an evening of music, requests and chat alongside friends and beneficiaries of The Amber Trust.

The Trust was founded in 1995 to help blind and partially sighted children across the UK who have a talent or love for music.

The trust believes that visual impairment and other disabilities should not prevent children and young people accessing appropriate musical opportunities.

Derek’s mentor is Adam Ockelford, who is Professor of Music at the University of Roehampton in south west London and taught Derek for many years. Adam will be accompanying Derek for a question and answer session after the concert.

Derek has played in venues across the UK, including Ronnie Scott’s and the Barbican Halls in London, in Europe and the United States. His latest album, Elation, is out now.

Orange Box at 1 Blackledge, Halifax, HX1 1AF, is a state of the art centre for young people based in the heart of Halifax.

The centre has been designed for young people by young people with facilities including a roof top skate park, rehearsal rooms, recording studio, bouldering tunnel, performance spaces and a dedicated art room, alongside counselling and support. Orange Box is part of Square Chapel Trust.

Highbury School is a specialist school providing highly specialist education for children with a wide range of complex special educational needs and disabilities from ages three to 11.

Tickets for the concert are £7 and £5 concessions.

To buy tickets contact Highbury School on 01484 716319 or email amedlock@highbury.calderdale.sch.uk