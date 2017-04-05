Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Blues came calling first, but Rock ‘n’ Roll was waiting around the corner.

And now Chantel McGregor’s many Huddersfield fans are set for a treat when she plays Marsh Blues Club at Edgerton’s Ukrainian Club on April 29.

Aged only eight-years-old, Chantel was the youngest person in the UK to pass a Rock school exam. At 12, she was jamming in her native Bradford and evolving into a gifted musician.

A female guitar prodigy, at 14, she was told by major labels that she had a “great voice, but girls don’t play guitar like that!”

Thankfully, she ignored the comments, enrolled at the Leeds College of Music and became the first student in its history to achieve a 100% pass mark, with an incredible 18 distinctions.

She left with a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music and a coveted prize for outstanding musicianship.

Her stunning live performances demonstrated that she had the ability to perform rock blues for the new age, played by a musician born with an effortless virtuosity. Since then, she has built a loyal and growing fan base who follow her every move.

When she released her 2011 debut album, Like No Other, one critic said, “Chantel McGregor deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own mountain.

“She doesn’t strum or pick her guitar but almost bends and distorts it, as if she’s channelling the ghost of Hendrix through her fingers.”

Asked about performing on stage, shesaid; “Playing live to great audiences is one of the most wonderful feelings, I feel lucky to be able to do something that I love, see the world and bring happiness to others through my music.”

In 2014, she was voted by the British Blues Awards as Guitarist of the Year for the second consecutive year.

She will be support from Flock Of 3. Originally a power trio, the group are now a funky, rocky, bluesy, power quartet from Huddersfield who play a variation of styles of music from artists including Stevie Ray Vaughan, Robben Ford, Robin Trower, Hendrix, John Mayer, Cream, and plenty of others.

Tickets £14 advance or £16 on door. Available from Vinyl Tap Records ( Huddersfield town centre ), Keith Dawson Music, (Marsh), or online: https:// www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/306216

Doors 7.30pm, on stage 8pm.

Late bar serving draught real ale and a selection of lagers, fine wines and spirits. Plenty of on-site car parking.