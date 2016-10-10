Huddersfield offers rich pickings for music lovers – everything from folk and classical to rock and pop – and has a cultural life enhanced by the presence of a university with its own music department and seasonal concert series.

Check out what’s coming to the University of Huddersfield this autumn – there are plenty of treats in store.

The new season’s programme includes everything from world-class ensembles to a world music session. What’s more, most recitals and events are extremely affordable, with ticket prices little more than the cost of a couple of pints.

Talented music students also perform at the university’s concert venues and one venue, St Paul’s Hall, is home to Huddersfield Music Society, which itself hosts prize-winning instrumentalists and a has new season of concerts ahead.

While classical music forms the core of what’s on offer, this autumn the university is also hosting jazz, percussion, folk and guitar music sessions.

Details of all concerts and ticket bookings can be found on www.hud.ac/concerts. Students go free to all events. For Huddersfield Music Society concerts visit www.huddersfield-music-society.org.uk. The society offers discounts for students.

We’ve picked out just a few of the autumn season highlights:

Quartetto di Cremona, Monday, October 10, 7.30pm, St Paul’s Hall

The Quartetto di Cremona, to play in Huddersfield

Opening the 99th Huddersfield Music Society Season, the Quartetto di Cremona, a string quartet from Italy, is to perform works by Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven. All the musicians play historic instruments, including a 1680 viola and 1712 cello, and have an international reputation for their ‘mature and lyrical’ sound. Currently on a UK tour, last month the musicians were in China, Switzerland, Italy and France. Tickets are £18 (£3 for students) on the door or through the website.

Rafiki Jazz, Thursday, October 13, 1.15pm, St Paul’s Hall

Rafiki Jazz group, to appear at Huddersfield University

A cross-cultural collective of world musicians, Rafiki Jazz, brings Trance It to the university venue. The nine musicians, from four continents and including refugee and migrant artists, sing and play a variety of instruments - from the tanpura, oud flute, duduk and steelpans to tabla and berimbau. Their music draws on Pakistan and Senegal’s mystic Sufi traditions and ancient Middle Eastern Coptic and Hebrew liturgy and offers a unique experience. Tickets are £2 and £3.

Louis Schwizgebel, Monday, November 7, 7.30pm, St Paul’s Hall

Louis Schwizgebel, pianist, to play for Huddersfield Music Society

One of the leading players at the Leeds International Piano Competition, Louis Schwizgebel, is to perform works by Schumann, Chopin, Beethoven and Schubert in the second Huddersfield Music Society concert of the season. The young Swiss-born pianist is to play at the International Piano Series of concerts at London’s Southbank Centre next month - but see him here first. Tickets are £18 on the door or as above.

Alasdair Roberts, Thursday, November 10, 1.15pm, St Paul’s Hall

Singer, songwriter Alasdair Roberts, to perform at Huddersfield University

Scottish musician Alasdair Roberts, a member of The Furrow Collective, is known as a singer and acoustic fingerstyle guitarist who arranges traditional songs and ballads. He has toured Europe, America and Australia and composed original material in collaboration with other musicians, poets, film-makers and artists. His Huddersfield concert will showcase his virtuosity.

The Goldfish Ensemble, Thursday, December 10, 1.15pm, St Paul’s Hall

Bach fans will enjoy the Goldfish Ensemble’s concert of works by the great composer and his contemporary Couperin. The quartet was formed in 2014 with baroque music as its focus. It has won prizes at early music competitions and performed at a number of European festivals. Tickets are £2 and £3.