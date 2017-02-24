Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Re-re-wind back to 1999 when Craig David was top of the charts with his smash single with Artful Dodger.

18 years and 14 million solo records later, R&B star David is still going strong - and he's playing a one off gig at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday March 31.

Supported by Big Narstie, the show promises to feature tracks from his latest album Following My Intuition, released last September - and undoubtedly fans' favourites including Walking Away, Seven Days and Fill Me In.

Standing tickets are £40.25 including fees, while seated tickets are priced £30.58 to £44 including fees.

But if you can't make it to Leeds, Craig's also playing Manchester Arena on Saturday April 1 and Dalby Forest in North Yorkshire on Sunday June 25.

