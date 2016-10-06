Cult musician Shri Sriram talks super group gigs, new projects and Huddersfield memories

He found fame in cult global bands.

But being a member of Indus Creed and trip-hop duo Badmarsh and Shri were just two strings to the bow of multi-instrumentalist musician Shri Sriram.

He has continued to wow fans with his chameleon music, which straddles jazz, funk, electronica and more.

Since being discovered in Mumbai, just a few of the 48-year-old’s other accomplishments include creating the huge 72-piece Hammond Saltaire brass band and south Asian project Just a Vibration, composing soundtracks to three Bollywood movies, performing at Glastonbury and on Later With Jools Holland.

That’s not to mention being a pioneer of the British Asian underground scene, his one-man band Shrilektric and workshops at Huddersfield’s world-renowned HCMF festival.

But now, Shri has made a comeback with some of the UK’s most talented jazz legends.

He recently joined drummer Marc Layton-Bennett, trumpeter Sean Corby and saxophonist Rod Mason on stage at Small Seeds on New Street and to record a new album.

The first three performed together at another one-off gig in the town’s former Black Lounge four years ago and hope it will mark the launch of a new joint project.

“We just wondered what would happen if we put all four of us together on stage,” said Shri.

“Marc introduced me to Sean four years ago, which is how we came to perform together the first time.

“It went really well but then our lives got busy, me with the brass band.

“We later got an offer to play at the Discovery Lounge but Sean wasn’t available so Rod stood in and that was amazing too.

"This was our first ever gig together and hopefully we’ll play in bigger venues soon, including coming back to the Huddersfield area later in the year.



“We’ve got a bunch of ideas from both line ups so we’ll be putting them together.

“It’s super energised, exciting and very dynamic. It’s jazz in a certain way but it's definitely not shy – it’s aggressive.”

Shri is still performing under Just a Vibration, who put out an album together last year.

“We’re playing at Shambala Festival and I hope to tour with them a lot more next year.

“The project allowed me to write ensemble music for the first time, for 72 players in fact.

“The album was critically acclaimed so I think I can say it went well!”

This month he is recording a solo album in Norway, which is being produced by jazz maestro Bugge Wesselgoft and involves the work of British and Norwegian musicians.

He has also just finished the sound track to a bank heist film called Bank Chor.

“I don’t try to fuse anything. I play British music with an Indian accent – it’s a new vocabulary.

“My aim in life is to make music I enjoy and that others enjoy too.

“I can’t be samey – I’d get bored of doing that.

“I only do things that interest me, not for the sake of it.”

But despite his success across the world, Shri said that he has only recently found favour again in India.

“I was discovered by an English guy who heard a cassette I’d made and invited me to London when I was 24.

“One of the reasons I went was that what I was doing didn’t work in India back then. People looked at me like I was a bit of a weirdo.

“I used to never feel like a musician when I played in Bombay (Mumbai) because of this.

“But then I had my big home coming concert at Big Chill in India and saw everyone’s perception had changed. There’s a new generation of musicians who are very open minded.”