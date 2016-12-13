The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dance music fans were treated to the gig of their lives when Richie Hawtin played at the university of Huddersfield.

But this was a more-than-exclusive show - for the audience was a classroom full of students!

The techno legend usually plays in front of a crowd of thousands around the world - and is still to play in London, Manchester, Stuttgart, Amsterdam and Berlin before the end of this year.

(Photo: Merlijn Hoek/Flickr)

So the music production students had the experience of a lifetime when Richie played a set just a stone's throw away from their desks!

Richie, who was awarded an honorary doctorate in music technology by the university in May last year, came back to talk about the new Model 1 mixer - equipment DJs use to blend tracks together - which he helped to develop.

He talked about how he got into music and what inspired him in his career, from the electronic to the rock influences from his parents.

The DJ was born in Oxfordshire in 1970 but grew up in Canada and next year will celebrate 30 years in the business.

In 2012 Rolling Stone magazine placed him 11th in their list of the 25 DJs That Rule the Earth.

And in 2014 he was given an outstanding contribution to music award by the Association of Independent Music.