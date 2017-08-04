The video will start in 8 Cancel

Town Premier League anthem ‘Here To Stay’ by Huddersfield duo LewRey is now available to download.

The single was written and composed by the unashamedly pop pair who are diehard Terriers .

And with lyrics like ‘forever we bleed blue and white’ it’s hard to argue the contrary.

The band comprising vocalist and keyboard player Lewis Reynolds, from Flockton , and drummer Ian Walker, from Shepley , hope the spirit of the song will be reflected in Town’s first top flight foray since 1972 .

You can download Here To Stay from iTunes here http://www.itunes.com/LewRey/HereToStay .

LewRey will be playing Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 on Saturday.

Far from a ‘local band’, LewRey have enjoyed support slots with Dizzee Rascal, Example, Pendulum, Craig David, Ella Eyre and Sigma .

Lewis said: “We are hoping this song could creep into the official top 100. If fans get behind it, it could do. Fingers crossed.”