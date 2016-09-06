Huddersfield-based Sundown Swing performing at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

A swing band based in Huddersfield is tuning up for a charity concert.

Sundown Swing will perform on Saturday, September 17, at Kirkheaton United Reformed Church in aid of Kirkwood Hospice. The concert is being organised through the hospice’s Kirkheaton support group.

The 15-piece band will perform a selection of Glenn Miller classics as well as music from the 1940s to the 1980s from Count Basie and Frank Sinatra as well as items more recently revived by Michael Buble and Robbie Williams.

The band has recently returned from its third successive tour to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where Sundown Swing performed to a capacity audience at St Giles’ Cathedral. They also received standing ovations at St Vincent’s Chapel and St Mark’s Unitarian Church.

The Kirkheaton concert will be the band’s third charity collaboration this year. In April, Sundown Swing performed a concert at St John’s Church, Rastrick, in support of London Marathon runner Karen Daglish to raise £1,400 for Diabetes UK.

In June the band teamed up with award-winning Lindley Junior School Choir for a concert at St Stephen’s Church, Lindley, which raised £1,000 for the Forget me Not Children’s Hospice.

Tickets for the concert on September 17 are £6 each and are available at the door or can be pre-booked by ringing Margaret on 01484 348672.